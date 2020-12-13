Kingsessing

2 Men Dead, Woman Hurt in West Philadelphia Triple Shooting

The two deaths would take the number of homicides in Philadelphia to at least 468 this year, according to PPD crime statistics

By NBC10 Staff

Crime scene tape surrounds a group of row homes in West Philadelphia as a police officer walks by following a fatal triple shooting.
NBC10

Two men died and a woman was wounded following a triple shooting at a West Philadelphia home Sunday morning.

Officers arrived at the row home on the 1100 block of S. Ruby Street in the Kingsessing neighborhood around 1:40 a.m. and found both men dead after some sort of dispute, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The wounded woman later arrived at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

The woman’s condition was not immediately known, nor were the circumstances surrounding the dispute that led to the deadly shooting.

The two deaths would take the number of homicides in Philadelphia to at least 468 this year, according to PPD crime statistics. That would be the deadliest year in the city since 2007, when 391 people were killed.

