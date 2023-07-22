2 men dead after fire at Delaware housing development

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating after two men were killed due to a fire that occurred earlier this week at the Clairborne at Lexington Farms housing development in Bear, Delaware.

According to the Fire Marshal's office, on Saturday morning, a 21-year-old man succumbed to injuries he suffered during a fire that occurred in the complex, near Summit Bridge Road and Denny Road at about 3 a.m. on Thursday.

When first responders arrived on the scene that night, officials said, smoke poured from the building and two people were trapped inside. Another two people, who were injured, were found outside the property, the Fire Marshal's office said.

One man who was pulled from that property, a 43-year-old man, was pronounced shortly after being taken to a nearby hospital, and, officials said, a second person, a 21-year-old man, died early Saturday at a hospital, due to injuries suffered during the fire.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Two dogs also died in the fire, according to the Fire Marshal's office.

The other two people hurt in the fire, officials said, were treated and released.

A cause of this deadly fire, officials said, is still under investigation.