2 men critical after double shooting in West Philly, police say

Two men are in critical condition after a shooting in West Philadelphia Monday night.

At around 8:06 p.m., police said they responded to a shooting along the 700 block of South 58th Street after hearing shots fired in the area.

Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. An 18-year-old who had been shot in the chest, forearm, buttocks and shoulder, officials said.

The second victim was a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the right shoulder, left shoulder and had a graze wound to the head.

Both men were transported to the hospital where they were both placed in critical condition, police said.

Police believe the victims were on the front porch of a property on that block when they were shot.

Philadelphia Chief Police Inspector Scott Small said one of the victim’s lived half a block from the shooting scene.

Two private residences were struck by multiple gunshots, one house had 10 bullet holes through the front window. People were home but no injuries were reported, Small said.

A red Sedan was seen fleeing the area north on 58th street from the 700 block, Small said.

No weapons were recovered from the scene and there have been no arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.