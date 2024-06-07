Two men were convicted of shooting and killing a man along the Schuylkill River Trail in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, last year.

Cody Reed, 24, of Norristown, and Marquise Johnson, 24, of Philadelphia, were both found guilty of murder, conspiracy, robbery, possessing an instrument of crime and flight to avoid apprehension, in connection to the death of Daquan Tucker, 25, of Audubon, Pennsylvania.

On March 2, 2023, around 7 p.m., Tucker visited Reed’s home in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Tucker, Reed and Johnson – who all knew each other – then walked toward the Schuylkill River Trail in West Norriton that night. Reed and Johnson then shot Tucker multiple times and left him to die.

The next day, around 9 a.m., a bicyclist found Tucker’s body about 100 feet off of the Schuylkill River Trail.

Investigators identified Reed and Johnson as suspects in Tucker’s murder. On April 6, 2023, around 5:15 p.m., U.S. Marshals, Atlantic City Police and Atlantic City’s SWAT team arrested Reed at an Airbnb on North Rhode Island Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Johnson was not in the apartment at the time.

Johnson then returned to the Airbnb around 7:30 p.m. that night and barricaded himself inside. The standoff lasted for several hours until SWAT members entered the apartment at 11:14 p.m. and found Johnson hiding inside a washing machine. He was then arrested.

A judge is expected to formally impose terms of life in prison for both Reed and Johnson at a later date.