2 men charged with arson after flare gun fired into Ocean County home

Two teenagers have been arrested after, police claim, they shot a flare gun through the window of an occupied Barnegat Township home, setting fire to a living room, on June 7, 2025.

According to police, Kaele Principato, 18, of Barnegat Township, and Lucas Pyle, 18, of Egg Harbor City, have been arrested and charged with aggravated arson and related offenses after an incident that happened at about 2:50 p.m. on June 7, 2025, at a home along Schooner Avenue in Barnegat Township.

In this incident, officials said, fire crews were dispatched following a report of a fire at the home, but found it had been extinguished by occupants of the home.

A follow up investigation found that the fire began after a flare gun was fired through a window of the residence, causing curtains on a living room window to catch fire.

Police believe Principato and Pyle were the individuals who fired the flare gun before fleeing the scene, officials said.

Both men were taken into custody on June 9, 2025, officials said and they are being held at the Ocean County Jail as they await a detention hearing.