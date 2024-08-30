Pennsylvania

2 men charged in shootout that injured 6 people during Allentown Dominican festival

Miguel Angel Ovalles Ubri and Yunior Peralta-Quintana are both charged in a shooting that left six people hurt during Allentown's Dominican festival

By David Chang

Two men have been arrested and charged in a shootout that left six people injured during the annual Dominican festival in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Léelo en español aquí

Miguel Angel Ovalles Ubri, 28, of Allentown, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 29, while Yunior Peralta-Quintana, 21, of Allentown, was arrested Sunday, Aug. 25.  

Both men are charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. They are also both being held in the Lehigh County Jail without bail.

Online court records don't list specific legal representation who could speak on behalf of the two suspects.

Police said the two men both fired shots at each other in a parking lot on the 100 block of North 7th Street in Allentown near the Dominican festival back on Aug. 25 at 6:45 p.m. Video footage of the incident shows crowds of people – including children and teens – running for cover as shots are fired, police said.

Allentown police officers arrived at the scene as the shooting continued. Two of those officers fired shots, according to investigators. Officials said none of the six people who were injured by gunfire were shot by the officers, however. No officers were hurt during the shooting.

Officials said there were extra Allentown police officers who were patrolling the festival at the time of the shooting. They also said the officers saved lives by acting quickly and treating the shooting victims with tourniquets.

PennsylvaniaAllentown
