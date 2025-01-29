2 men charged in Del. cold case slaying from 2019

Law enforcement officials in Delaware have arrested two men in a cold case slaying of a 67-year-old man that happened on Dec. 28, 2019, police said.

According to police, ongoing investigation into the slaying of 67-year-old James Pinkett -- who was killed in a shooting that happened on the 1300 block of East 29th Street in Wilmington, Del. on Dec. 28, 2019 -- has lead to the identification of two individuals who, officials believe, were involved in the slaying.

Investigators claim Dion Young and Ameer Dunn, both 22-years-old, were identified as suspects in this case by the efforts of the Wilmington Police Department's Cold Case Unit.

According to police, Young was also believed to be involved in two separate shooting incidents.

In another case from that same year, Young is believed to have been responsible for a shooting that happened on Dec. 24, 2019, when a 20-year-old man was shot in an incident that happened along the 500 block of New Castle Avenue in Wilmington, Del., officials said.

In this case, officials said, the victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

In another case, that happened on Dec. 26, 2019, police officials said that Young is believed to have been involved in a shooting that took place along the 500 block of East 9th Street in Wilmington, Del. Though, in this case, police officials said, no one was injured.

Young is currently in custody at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on an unrelated matter, officials said. And, police officials said that Dunn was taken into police custody in Houston, Texas and was extradited back to Delaware to face charges on Jan. 23, 2025.

Both men have been charged with murder, possession of a firearm and related offenses and are currently in police custody at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution.