2 men charged following explosions in Warrington Twp., police say

Two men have been charged in connection to multiple explosions that occurred in a Bucks County neighborhood over the weekend, police said.

The explosions occurred between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Easton Road and Street Road Valley Square in Warrington Township, Pennsylvania. At 3:50 a.m., responding police officers stopped a white SUV that was leaving the location of one of the explosions, according to investigators.

Police then arrested two men and spotted multiple devices, including one device that was partially burnt and charred with a wick, investigators said.

Warrington Police contacted the Philadelphia Police Department Bomb Disposal Unit who arrived at the scene. Investigators determined the materials they found were illegal improvised explosive devices. A Warrington police corporal and explosives K-9 later found additional evidence at the blast location, investigators said.

No injuries were reported during the explosions. Police have not yet revealed the identities of the suspects or a possible motive.