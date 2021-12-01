2 Men Arrested in Murder of 14-Year-Old Boy Who Was Shot 18 Times

What to Know Two men have been charged in the execution-style murder of a 14-year-old boy who was chased and shot 18 times in Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

Police announced Wednesday they arrested two suspects in their early 20's in the murder of Samir Jefferson.

Police also identified three additional suspects who are not yet in custody.

Two men have been charged in the execution-style murder of a 14-year-old boy who was chased and shot 18 times in Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police announced Wednesday they arrested two suspects in their early 20's in the murder of Samir Jefferson. They also identified three additional suspects who are not yet in custody.

Jefferson was standing on the corner of Rising Sun and Wyoming avenues in the Feltonville neighborhood around 3:30 p.m. Monday waiting for a bus when multiple gunmen exited a vehicle, approached him and opened fire.

Samir fled as the gunmen chased him and fired at least 36 shots. The 14-year-old was shot at least 18 times throughout his body and collapsed on the sidewalk. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead just after 4 p.m.

Samir's sister -- who asked not to be named -- said her family is heartbroken as her mother "lost her youngest son."

"It's really not going to be the same without my little brother because he really brung joy to our family," she said.

Photo supplied by family

The gunmen fled in a vehicle. A vehicle matching that description was stopped by police at the intersection of 5th Street and Somerville Avenue.

Two men considered persons of interest were taken into police custody on Monday. Police have not yet revealed whether those two men were the same suspects who were arrested.

Police are still getting arrest warrants for three more men who they identified as suspects in the teen boy's murder. They have not released their identities or the names of the two men who they charged, only saying they are in their early 20's.

Samir's family called for justice and the arrest of his killers.

“What did you gain except for becoming a murderer, except for taking somebody else’s child?" asked one of Samir's family members.

The family of a 14-year-old boy who died after being chased and shot 18 times by gunmen in Philadelphia is demanding justice. NBC10's Matt DeLucia has the latest on the investigation.

Despite the arrests, police have not yet determined a motive in the shooting.

Several bullet holes could be seen in the wall of a pharmacy near where the shooting took place. Someone wrote "RIP Samir" on the sidewalk.

This is where 14-yo Samir Jefferson was shot more than a dozen times yesterday afternoon. Neighbors + complete strangers came to the scene angry, disturbed + demanding action. My colleague @MiguelMValle spoke to Samir’s family. We’ll have more @NBCPhiladelphia @ 4, 5 + 6PM. pic.twitter.com/rBLUJBRQZ2 — Rosemary Connors (@RosemaryConnors) November 30, 2021

"Earlier today, we lost another young life to senseless gun violence--the fourth since yesterday," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Monday. "My heart grieves for the victims, their families, and this city. While we cannot bring back those lost, the Philadelphia Police Department will ensure that these cases are fully investigated so that these victims and their families receive closure and justice."

The murder occurred a day after a 16-year-old boy was shot eight times in North Philadelphia. A 21-year-old Temple University student was also shot and killed during an off-campus robbery Sunday afternoon.

So far this year there have been at least 508 homicides, making 2021 the deadliest year on record in Philadelphia.

At least 198 children have been shot in Philadelphia this year, Philadelphia police said. At least 40 of those children died -- a total that is more than the number of children killed over the past two years combined.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.