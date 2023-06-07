Northeast Philadelphia

2 men arrested after police chase in Northeast Philly

Two men have been arrested after leading police on a chase that ended along Roosevelt Boulevard

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after officers were led on a chase that ended with a crash -- and eventual arrests -- in Northeast Philadelphia.

According to police, the incident unfolded after officers began a pursuit of a gray Tesla on I-95 near Allegheny Avenue at about 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials have yet not said why officers were initially in pursuit of the vehicle.

According to police, the driver of the Tesla led officers on a chase headed northbound on I-95, eventually heading to Roosevelt Boulevard at Byberry Road.

At this point, officials said, two men jumped out of the vehicle and police pursued on foot, eventually apprehending them both.

A third man, officials said, was also detained for investigation in this incident.

At about 11:30 a.m., SkyForce10 caught images of a man being arrested nearby after a Tesla caused a crash at the intersection of Comly Road and Roosevelt Boulevard.

For some time after the incident, Math, Science, and Technology Community Charter School at 1800 Byberry Road was locked down. This lockdown was lifted at about 12:20 p.m.

According to law enforcement officials, this incident is still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

