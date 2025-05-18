2 killed, including juvenile, in West Philly shooting, police say

Two women, an adult and a juvenile, were shot and killed in the area of 3900 Lankenau Avenue in West Philadelphia on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at 6:08 p.m., police said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:20 p.m., and the juvenile was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 6:25 p.m.

The exact ages and identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

No information on any suspects has been provided.

Philadelphia homicide detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department's tip hotline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).