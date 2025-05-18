2 killed, including juvenile, in West Philly shooting, police say

Two women, an adult and a juvenile, were shot and killed in the area of 3900 Lankenau Avenue in West Philadelphia on Sunday, police said.
The incident occurred at 6:08 p.m., police said.
The adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:20 p.m., and the juvenile was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 6:25 p.m.
The exact ages and identities of the victims have not yet been released.
No information on any suspects has been provided.
Philadelphia homicide detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department's tip hotline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).
There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.