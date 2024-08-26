2 killed in separate shootings in Kensington overnight

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a pair of unconnected shootings in the city's Kensington community left a man and a woman dead, officials said.

According to Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace the first deadly incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, when officers were called to the scene of a shooting along the 400 block of E. Indiana Avenue.

Here, Pace said, officers found a 28-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

The man, Pace said, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 11:39 p.m.

"It appears that the decedent, the gunshot victim, was traveling on East Indiana on a motorized scooter when a silver or gray colored car pulled up and individuals got out of that vehicle and began shooting at the gunshot victim multiple times, striking him multiple times at close range," Pace told an NBC10 crew at the scene. "A number of cars which were parked on that block and also two houses were also struck by gunfire."

According to Pace, investigators collected more than 20 spent shell casings from the scene and the shooting was captured on city surveillance cameras.

Pace said that police officials are still working to determine a motive in this incident and no arrests have yet been made. But, he said, an investigation is ongoing.

NBC10 Police at the scene of a shooting that left a woman dead on Kensington Avenue, early Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.

Woman killed on Kensington Avenue

Then, about a half hour later, Pace said, a woman was killed in a shooting that happened along the 2500 block of Kensington Avenue as, she is believed, to have been attempting to break up a fight.

Pace said that officers were called to the 2500 block of Kensington Avenue, just after midnight, to find a 41-year-old woman after she was shot at least once in her upper body.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where, Pace said, she was pronounced at about 12:34 a.m.

According to Pace, the incident happened in front of a store on that block and surveillance cameras, he said, showed a group of men who were involved in some sort of argument prior to the shooting.

"That argument then turned physical and one of the men then pulled out a gun and aimed it toward another man," said Pace.

However, the woman who was shot, he said, wasn't part of the argument and instead appeared to attempt to mediate or break up the fight.

"When the person aimed at who be believe was the target, he ended up striking the female," Pace said.

In this incident, Pace said police have a person of interest that they are interviewing following the shooting.

However, he said, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.