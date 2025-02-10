Two men were gunned down as more than 40 shots were fired in a double homicide on the edge of Northeast Philadelphia early Monday morning, investigators said.

Philadelphia police officers rushed to the intersection of Claridge Street and Adams Avenue in the Crescentville neighborhood around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 10, 2025, to find a 32-year-old in the driver's seat of a Jeep with gunshot wounds to his body and head and a unidentified man on the ground next to the passenger side of the SUV who was also shot, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Medics pronounced each man dead on the scene, Small said.

More than 40 shots were fired from at least two separate semiautomatic guns, Small said. At least 20 shots were fired into the bullet-riddled Jeep -- many through the windshield, Small said.

Real-time crime camera video captured the deadly double shooting.

"You can see a white sedan -- four door, appears to be a Honda with heavy tinted windows -- pull up next to the parked Jeep," Small said. "Someone gets out of the driver side, someone also gets out of the passenger side and they begin firing shots into this Jeep."

After the shooting, the the gunmen get back into the car, which is last seen east on Adams before turning south on the Roosevelt Boulevard, Small said.

Police also found a pickup truck parked "right around the corner" with a semiautomatic gun with blood on it inside, which officers could see, Small said.

Police continued to scour over clues and search for a motive Monday morning. Small said investigators hoped to see if any cameras at local businesses also captured the shooting on video.

Despite this double homicide, the total number of killings (at least 22) in Philadelphia so far in 2025 is down 33% from the same time last year and the lowest year-to-date homicide total since Philadelphia Police started sharing homicide data online in 2007.