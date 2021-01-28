2 Killed in Shooting at North Philly Store

Two people were found shot and killed inside a store on Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia Thursday, police said.

Around 1 p.m., police were called to Al-Madinah Traders and found the two victims, Philadelphia Police spokesman Eric McLaurin said.

One man in his 40s was shot twice in his face. No age was immediately given for the other man, who was shot once in the head.

McLaurin said passerby found the victims.

Officers were on scene and crime scene tape flapped in the wind Thursday. No one has been arrested and a weapon had not been recovered.

The store on Germantown Avenue near Venango Street sells clothing, jewelry, perfume and books.