Two people were killed in a shooting in a Montgomery County town on Friday evening, police said.

Another person was in police custody, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. in an alleyway behind houses on Warren Street near the intersection with Markley Street, about 10 to 12 blocks from the Montgomery County Courthouse and government building.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

