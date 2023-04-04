2 Killed in Crash on Philadelphia Pike in Delaware

Police in Delaware are investigating after two people were killed in a crash along Philadelphia Pike in Wilmington, Del., on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the deadly crash occurred at about 4:45 p.m., when a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by a 42-year-old man from Chester, Pa., headed eastbound on Philadelphia Pike in Wilmington, slowed to a stop near the White Glove Car Wash at 201 Philadelphia Pike.

At that time, officials said, a 2023 Dodge Ram 1500 headed westbound on Philadelphia Pike, was traveling at "a high rate of speed." As the Jetta attempted to make a left turn into the car wash, officials said, the speeding pick-up truck rammed into the right side of the car.

The truck was traveling at such a rate of speed that, police said, the vehicle pushed the Jetta off the roadway, forcing it to collide with a 2011 Mercedes-Benz in the parking lot of the car wash.

The driver of the Jetta, who police said was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

A 34-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Ram -- who officials said was not wearing a seatbelt -- was taken to a nearby hospital after the crash where she was pronounced deceased.

A 29-year-old Philadelphia man who was driving the Ram truck and another passenger in the truck -- who police said were also not wearing seatbelts -- were transported to a nearby hospital after suffering minor injuries, officials said.

There have been no charges in this incident, but police officials said an investigation is ongoing.