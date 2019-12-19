Deadly Crash

2 Killed, Dozens Hurt, in Snow Squall Wreck on Pa. Interstate

A massive pileup closed Interstate 80 in in White Deer Township, Pennsylvania, for hours

A massive pileup on I-80 in Pennsylvania
Mifflinburg Hose Company

The massive pileup on I-80 in Pennsylvania.

What to Know

  • A section of Interstate 80 remains closed in central Pennsylvania hours after a multi-vehicle wreck in snow squalls left two people dead and dozens injured. 
  • Westbound traffic is being diverted Thursday while tow trucks remove 15 to 20 cars and trucks.
  • State transportation officials say the crash was reported at about 1 p.m. Wednesday on I-80 in White Deer Township as blinding snow made the highway slick.

A section of Interstate 80 remained closed Thursday in central Pennsylvania hours after a multi-vehicle wreck in snow squalls left two people dead and dozens injured.

Westbound traffic was being diverted Thursday while tow trucks worked to remove 15 to 20 cars and trucks.

The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. Wednesday on I-80 in White Deer Township as blinding snow made the highway slick. state transportation officials said.

Union County's coroner confirmed a fatality and the Montour County coroner said a second person died at a hospital. No names have been released.

Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg reported receiving 37 patients. At least three were transferred to other facilities. Another 21 people who weren't patients were housed at the hospital and a family center was set up at a hotel.

Geisinger Medical Center said it had received nine patients, including three from other facilities, but no conditions were immediately available.

The interstate was closed for 34 miles in both directions until eastbound lanes reopened five hours later. Westbound traffic was being detoured along I-180 and Route 220.

*12/18/19* The MHC was dispatched to White Deer Township Interstate 80 for an auto accident, reported multiple car pile...

Posted by Mifflinburg Hose Company on Wednesday, December 18, 2019
