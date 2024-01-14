2 killed, 6 shot in Strawberry Mansion mass shooting

Two people are dead and another four people have been injured in Philadelphia's first mass shooting of the year, at an incident that happened in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood early Sunday.

According to Philadelphia Police Department Captain Christopher Bradshaw, who spoke to NBC10 at the scene, the incident happened just before 1 a.m., when officers responded to the 2400 block of N. Myrtlewood Street on a report of a shooting to find three men there suffering from gunshot wounds.

Early Sunday, he said, first responders pronounced a 53-year-old man who was shot in the head at the scene.

A 41-year-old man who was shot in the chest and thigh was pronounced shortly after he was taken to a nearby hospital, Bradshaw said.

Also at the scene, Bradshaw said, police also found a 42-year-old man who was shot in the hand, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

During the course of this investigation, Bradshaw said, a 22-year-old female who was shot in the right leg, a 28-year-old man who was three times in his leg and hip and a 33-year-old woman who was shot twice in her left arm -- all who police officials believe were injured in this incident -- arrived at local hospitals in private vehicles.

Bradshaw said all of these individuals were listed in stable condition.

The incident appears to have happened in an illegally operating speakeasy at a home along the block and, Bradshaw said, the gunman is believed to have fired at least ten shots during the shooting.

"At this point we have ten shell casings on the highway," said Bradshaw.

No arrests have yet been made and, Bradshaw said, they have not yet determined a motive in this incident.

However, he said, an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.