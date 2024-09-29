2 hurt as gunmen in bulletproof vests barricade themselves in North Philly store

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after two people were hurt when three armed men in bulletproof vests were spotted coming out of a store in North Philly late Saturday night, police said.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened at about 11:22 p.m. on Saturday after police officers saw three armed, masked men in bulletproof vests exiting a store located along the 2900 block of N. 5th Street.

An armed man ran out of the store, and police officers followed on foot as the two other men, officials said, reentered the business.

Police declared a barricade at about 11:50 p.m., and, by about 2 a.m. on Sunday, a SWAT team was brought in to clear the property.

The store owner, a 47-year-old man was located inside the building after being injured in the incident, officials said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition, according to police.

Also, in this incident, officials said a 37-year-old woman was injured. However, in a statement on the incident, officials did not detail the extent of her injuries or how they may have occurred.

No arrests were made in this incident, police said.

However, according to police, a vehicle believed to belong to the offenders -- a Mitsubishi -- was towed from the scene and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police officials are on the lookout for three men believed to be responsible for this incident.

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact East Detectives at 215-686-3243.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).