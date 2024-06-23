2 hurt in shooting inside West Philly bar

Police are investigating after two people, a man and a woman, were injured in a shooting that happened inside a bar located in the Powelton section of West Philadelphia early Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. inside the Zara Bar and Pub, located along the 3800 block of Lancaster Avenue.

At that time, police officials told NBC10, a 40-year-old man was shot multiple times in an incident that happened inside the bar. A 40-year--old-woman was also shot in the foot during this incident, police said.

Law enforcement officials said both the victims were taken to a nearby hospital where the man was listed in critical condition and the woman was listed in stable condition.

Police have not announced any arrests in this incident and have not yet provided any information on what may have led to this shooting or details on the individuals who may be responsible for the incident.

However, police officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.