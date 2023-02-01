2 Hurt, Including Police Officer, in North Philly Crash

Both a police officer and another person were injured in a crash in North Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Officials said a police SUV and another vehicle collided at Broad and Dauphin streets around 10 p.m. The car overturned and struck a pole, causing the pole to crash into a parked vehicle. The police SUV also suffered front end damage.

The officer and another person were hospitalized. Officials said the injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.