2 Hurt in Crash Involving 3 Vehicles in North Philadelphia 

Two people were injured in a crash involving three vehicles that caused a pickup truck to strike the side of a building in North Philadelphia.

The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon on 8th Street in Lehigh Avenue. Two people were hurt in the crash and at least one of the victims is in critical condition.

Footage from SkyForce10 showed one of the vehicles, a pickup truck, flipped on its side and against a building.

Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.