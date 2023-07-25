Philadelphia

2 hurt in 2 shootings less than 2 miles away from each other in Philly, police say

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered in either shooting. Police have not yet confirmed whether the two shootings are related. 

By David Chang

Two young men were injured in two shootings that occurred within two miles of each other and ten minutes apart in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown and Strawberry Mansion neighborhoods Tuesday night. 

The first shooting occurred on 33rd Street and Poplar Drive at 9:07 p.m., police said. A 22-year-old man was shot once in the back and once in the neck. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition. 

Less than ten minutes later at 9:17 p.m., another 22-year-old man was shot once in the left calf on 29th and Cumberland streets, police said. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered in either shooting.

The two shootings occurred about 1.8 miles from each other. Police have not yet confirmed whether the two incidents are related. 

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

