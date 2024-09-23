2 hurt as gunman on motorcycle fires into group outside North Philly store

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a gunman pulled up to a North Philadelphia intersection on Sunday night and fired into a crowd outside a store there, injuring two people, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 10:10 p.m. on Sunday night, when police responded to a report of gunfire at the intersection of Germantown and Glenwood avenues in North Philadelphia.

Here, law enforcement officials said, officers learned that two people had been shot, but they were already taken to a nearby hospital in private vehicles.

Two people were injured in the incident, officials said: a 20-year-old woman who was shot in the neck and face and a man -- who Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said was believed to be between 20 and 30-years-old, but had no identification on him at the time of the shooting -- who was shot in the upper body.

Pace told NBC10 that both victims were listed in critical condition.

An investigation into this incident revealed that the shooting happened when a man on a red motorcycle pulled up to the intersection of Germantown and Glenwood avenues as a group of "four or five people," Pace said, was standing outside patronizing a Chinese corner store on that block.

The shooter, Pace said, is believed to have pulled out a fire arm and shot in the direction of that group, hitting two of the individuals who were there.

A member of the group, Pace said, fired back at the gunman, who fled the scene on foot, abandoning the motorcycle at the scene.

Investigators found about 10 shell casings that, Pace said, were believed to have come from the shooter's weapon and, he said, the individual who fired back shot at least four times back at the attacker.

The person who fired back at the motorcycle rider, Pace said, fled before police arrived as did anyone who was with the two victims of the shooting.

So far, Pace said police have no motive in this shooting and have made no arrests. But, investigators have been able to obtain surveillance footage from the incident and an investigation is ongoing, said Pace.