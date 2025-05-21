West Philadelphia

1 teen killed, another hurt after shooting inside West Philly shop

Police have taken a suspect into custody after, officials said, after two teens were shot near the intersection of 54th and Race streets on Wednesday afternoon.

By Hayden Mitman and Brendan Brightman

Gunfire erupted in West Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, leaving one teenager killed and another in critical condition, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened around 2 p.m. when, police said, a gunman opened fire inside the Marilin Grocery store at the 5400 block of Race Street in West Philadelphia.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The deceased was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:22 p.m., and the other victim was taken to the hospital, officials said.

The two victims were around the ages of 15 or 16, police said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also, according to police, the suspected gunman in this incident has been taken into police custody and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police haven't yet said if the individual will face charges in this incident.

An investigation, police said, is ongoing.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania 3 hours ago

Teen accused of shooting, killing 16-year-old boy in Upper Darby on Sunday

New Jersey 57 mins ago

Dog quarantined after killing rabid skunk in NJ yard, officials say

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

West Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us