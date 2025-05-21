1 teen killed, another hurt after shooting inside West Philly shop

Gunfire erupted in West Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, leaving one teenager killed and another in critical condition, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened around 2 p.m. when, police said, a gunman opened fire inside the Marilin Grocery store at the 5400 block of Race Street in West Philadelphia.

The deceased was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:22 p.m., and the other victim was taken to the hospital, officials said.

The two victims were around the ages of 15 or 16, police said.

Also, according to police, the suspected gunman in this incident has been taken into police custody and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police haven't yet said if the individual will face charges in this incident.

An investigation, police said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.