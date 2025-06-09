North Philadelphia

2 hurt as car, fire truck collide in North Philly crash, police say

Law enforcement officials are investigating after two people were hospitalized when a fire truck and a car collided at the intersection of 26th Street and Lehigh Avenue on Sunday night.

By Hayden Mitman

Two people were hospitalized on Sunday night after, officials said, a car and a fire truck collided in North Philadelphia.

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of 26th Street and Lehigh Avenue at about 10:32 p.m. on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

First responders, officials said, transported the two occupants of the car to a nearby hospital. They were both listed in stable condition, according to police.

No one on the fire truck was hurt, police said.

Officials did not detail what led to the crash, nor did they detail which driver may be responsible for the incident.

But, an investigation is ongoing.

North Philadelphia
