Two people were injured after a military helicopter crashed near Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst in New Jersey.

The crash, which involved a Marine Corps AH-1, occurred around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Wrightstown, New Jersey.

Two military personnel on board the helicopter were injured and taken to nearby facilities in stable condition.

Officials are investigating the incident.