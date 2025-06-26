New Jersey

2 hospitalized following house fire in Hamilton Township, NJ

Fire crews worked Thursday morning to extinguish a house fire in Hamilton Township, New Jersey. Officials said two occupants of the home have been hospitalized due to the incident.

By Hayden Mitman

Fire crews were working early Thursday to put out a house fire that tore through a home in Hamilton Township, New Jersey and injured two people in the property.

According to a township spokesperson, firefighters responded to a reported house fire along the 200 block of Lynwood Avenue in Hamilton Township, New Jersey at about 6:07 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The fire, officials said, took about an hour for the crews to place under control.

Also, two occupants of the home have been taken to a nearby hospital after suffering injuries in this incident.

Officials have not yet provided further information on the identities of those injured in this fire, nor have they detailed the extent of their injuries.

No cause of the fire has yet been provided either.

However, officials said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

