2 hospitalized after apartment fire in Philadelphia's Tioga neighborhood

Officials said the fire broke out inside an apartment building on the 2000 block of Venango Street around midnight

Two people were hospitalized after an apartment fire in Philadelphia's Tioga neighborhood early Saturday, according to officials.

Officials said the fire broke out inside an apartment building on the 2000 block of Venango Street around midnight and the fire was placed under control at 12:22 a.m.

Some floors in the apartment building were evacuated due to smoke, according to officials.

Officials said the two people who were hospitalized have been placed in stable condition.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

