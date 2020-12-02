2 German Grocery Stores Open in Philly This Week

The birthplace of American freedom is becoming a battleground for two German-owned grocery chains who want your business.

Lidl is relatively new to the U.S. and has been growing its footprint since opening its first American store in 2017. It expanded that further with the grand opening of its second Philly store Wednesday.

The store at Roosevelt Boulevard and Welsh Road in the Northeast had a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the morning, and the first 100 customers received gift cards of varying amounts, according to Lidl's website.

The opening comes a day before ALDI is expected to open a new store at Broad Street and Fairmount Avenue Thursday. The company says the 15,000 square feet of space is more than the 10 other ALDI stores in the city. Wall art depicts the Liberty Bell and other monuments, paying homage to Philly history.

ALDI says it recently expanded its product selection and increased its fresh food offerings by 40%. It also recently added delivery and curbside in select stores.

Lidl made a push in August to open 50 new stores on the East Coast by the end of 2021. Including the Philly location, the plan lists 10 Lidl stores in our area that opened or are in the works: