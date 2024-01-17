2 found dead inside Holly Oak Terrace home after police called to do wellness check

New Castle Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside their home in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday afternoon, as first reported by our partner WDEL.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. police responded to a home on West Clearview Avenue, just off Philadelphia Pike, for a wellness check, according to Assistant State Fire Marshal and Chief of Investigations, B. Scott Bullock said.

When police arrived at the home Bullocks said there was no answer at the door prompting police to make forced entry into the home where they found two deceased victims.

He also said there was evidence of a fire inside the home, but the origin or cause are unknown. Any damage was contained to the inside.

“There’s no indication based on what I've seen that there was any type of explosion,” Bullocks said.

The two victims have not been identified at this time.

The cause of death is currently under investigation

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the New Castle Division of the State Fire Marshal at 302-323-5375.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.