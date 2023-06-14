2 firefighters hurt, lawn mower to blame, officials say

Two firefighters with the Hockessin Fire Company suffered non-life-threatening injuries while responding to a house fire on Tuesday that, officials believe, was started by a malfunctioning lawnmower. According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office, the firefighters were hurt while responding to an accidental fire that occurred at a home along Renee Lane in the Chestnut Valley development off Paper Mill Road in Newark, Delaware. The fire reportedly occurred at about noon on Tuesday. Officials said that when firefighters arrived on the scene, they could see flames shooting from the garage. In working two extinguish the fire, two firefighters were injured and were transported to a local hospital where, officials said, the firefighters were listed in good condition. The fire marshal's office did not disclose the nature of their injuries. According to the marshal's office, the fire "originated inside the garage after a malfunction occurred with a riding lawn mower that had just been used." Officials believe the fire caused about $500,000 worth of damaged and three people were displaced by the incident. No other injuries were reported, according to officials.

