2 Dead in Montco Crash Friday Night, Police Say

Two people died in a two-vehicle collision in Limerick Township Friday night, authorities said.

Around 9:20 p.m., Limerick and Upper Providence police responded to the crash on the 1200 block of South Township Line Road between Linfield Trappe and Rittenhouse Roads, Limerick police said.

Two “heavily damaged” vehicles were found at the scene, police said.

Two trapped occupants in one vehicle sustained major injuries and were later pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A dog inside the vehicle was transported by police to an area veterinary hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Township Line Road was closed for around 4.5 hours, police added.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the police department at (610) 495-7909.