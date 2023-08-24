2 dead in Burlington Township apartment fire

Officials in Burlington Township, New Jersey, are investigating after two people died in a fire at an apartment complex early Thursday.

Officials said that firefighting crews were dispatched at about 3:15 a.m. to a fire at a property along the 2000 block of the Burlington Bypass in Burlington Township after a report of a fire.

Police on the scene, law enforcement officials said, made entry to one of the apartments in the Northgate Apartment complex, and were able to pull two victims out.

However, officials said both of the individuals who were pulled from the apartment were dead.

Law enforcement officials have not detailed how these individuals died or what may have caused the fire, nor have they provided information on their identities.

However, officials said that an investigation into the fire is underway.