2 dead, 6 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in New Castle, Delaware

Two people were killed and six others were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash in New Castle, Delaware, late Wednesday night.

The crash, which involved three vehicles, occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Christiana and Airport roads, Delaware State Police said. Two people were killed in the crash while six others were taken to hospitals.

Police have not released the identities of the victims pending the notification of family members. They also have not yet revealed the cause of the crash or the conditions of the six survivors.

