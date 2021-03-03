2 Dead, 5 Hurt in 4 Separate Shootings During Violent Wednesday in Philadelphia

Two people were killed, including a teenager, while five others were injured in four separate shootings during a violent Wednesday in Philadelphia.

The first shooting occurred on 17th Street and Erie Avenue in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga section. An 18-year-old was shot once in the neck. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:31 p.m. No arrests were made and police have not recovered any weapons or released information on any suspects in connection to the shooting.

The violence continued Wednesday night in North Philadelphia. A 55-year-old man, 47-year-old man and man in his mid-20’s were all on the 2700 block of North Warnock Street at 7:34 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The 55-year-old man was shot once in the chest and once in the left hand, the 47-year-old man was shot once in each leg and the man in his mid-20’s was shot once in each leg as well.

All three victims were taken to Temple University Hospital. The 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at 7:47 p.m. while the two other victims are stable.

No arrests were made in the shooting and a weapon has not been recovered.

Two other shootings occurred during the night. Two people were shot on the 5100 block of Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia while at least one person was shot on the 2100 block of Cobbs Creek Avenue.

Police have not yet revealed the conditions of those victims or if any arrests were made.

More than 300 people have been shot in Philadelphia so far this year. City council members are currently working on a plan called the "Anti-Violence Resource Network" which aims to quickly provide work for those who are at risk of engaging in violence or in need of employment.

City Council President Darrell Clarke expects members to approve of the plan on Thursday.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.