2 dead, 3 injured after car crashed into a construction zone in South Philly

Two people are dead and three are in the hospital following an early Saturday morning crash in South Philadelphia.

At approximately 3:26 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Pattison and Penrose Avenue for a crash with people trapped.

When police arrived they saw that a car had crashed into a parked front-end loader, a tractor, in a construction zone.

The driver and front passenger, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene by medics, according to police.

Three people were extracted from the back of the car and transported to the hospital, police said. Their conditions at this time are unknown, police believe they are in their 20s.

Police say the car was going westbound on Pattison Avenue and made a left turn onto Penrose Avenue where it crashed into the parked tractor.

There is no identification for any of the victims.

AID is investigating this crash and at this time they are unsure what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.