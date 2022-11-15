2 Dead, 2 Hospitalized in North Philly House Fire

Two people were killed while two others were hospitalized after a house caught fire in North Philadelphia Monday night.

The fire started shortly before 10 p.m. at a home along the 3100 block of North Croskey Street.

Officials said two people were killed in the fire while at least two others were taken to the hospital. They have not yet revealed the conditions of the two who were hospitalized.

Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.