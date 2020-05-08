2 Dead, 1 Injured as Early Morning Shootings Roil Philadelphia

Two men were dead and one was hospitalized Friday after three separate predawn shootings in Philadelphia.

The first shooting killed a 30-year-old man on the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said it appeared to be a drug deal gone bad.

The man had apparently been shot at the intersection of Leper and Dyre streets and ran two blocks before collapsing in a 7-Eleven parking lot on Frankford Avenue. When officers returned to Leper and Dyre streets, they found marijuana in a running vehicle, a backpack with marijuana in it and multiple cars hit by gunfire, Small said. Police were reviewing surveillance video in the area as they investigated.

The second shooting of the morning happened in the Kensington neighborhood around 4 a.m. Police found a man dead inside a car near the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Swanson Street, having been shot once in the left side of his head. Police found three shell casings at the scene and were reviewing surveillance video from cameras pointing directly to where the shooting happened, Small said.

A few minutes later, officers investigating the shooting on Indiana Avenue and Swanson Street heard gunshots nearby and found a man on the ground on Front and Cambria streets, about four blocks away from the original shooting they were investigating, Small said. The man was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital.

The spate of shootings followed the Thursday night shooting of a 14-year-old girl who was left in critical condition.

Police have not made any arrests in any of the cases. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.