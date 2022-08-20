2 Critically Injured in Broad St. Racing Crash

Two people were critically injured in a racing incident after two vehicles crashed in North Philadelphia on Saturday, authorities said.

Two Dodge Chargers were racing at around 100 mph on Broad Street when one of the racing cars collided with an SUV that was turning onto the street, police said.

The crash took place in front of Temple Hospital on Ontario and Broad Streets and involved a total of six people. Two of them are listed in critical condition, police said.

Both Chargers have temporary tags from the state of Maryland.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Accident Investigation Division confirmed the accident is cleared and Broad Street is reopened to traffic in both directions.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.