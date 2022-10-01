2 Critical in Northeast Philly Double Shooting: Police

Two men were critically injured in a double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday morning, authorities said.

At around 1:55 a.m., Philadelphia police officers responded to the area of Castor Avenue and Lansing Street in Rhawnhurst for a report of gunshots, authorities said.

Medics from the Philadelphia Fire Department performed CPR on two men suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene, police said. One man was shot in the neck while the other was shot in the head, police added.

Two shell casings were also found at the scene, police said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Both men were taken to Frankford Torresdale Hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

A white SUV found with two open doors may be involved in the incident, police said. No arrests have been made.

A count by the Philadelphia Office of the City Controller, last updated Sept. 29, shows at least 374 fatal and 1,425 non deadly victims of gunfire in 2022. The Philadelphia Police Department had recorded at least 403 killings as of Oct. 1, a 1% decrease from the same time in 2021, which ended as the year with the most killings in Philadelphia's recorded history.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.