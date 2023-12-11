Philadelphia

2 critical and 2 arrested after shooting in South Philly, police say

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Two men were injured in a shooting in South Philadelphia Monday night inside a home, according to police.

At 7:13 p.m. police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the right hip along the 2500 block of south 8th Street.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition, police said.

A second man, a 27-year-old, was also shot in the left leg and the left arm. Police transported him to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Police said they recovered two guns at the scene and have arrested two people in connection to this incident.

At this time there is no further information from law enforcement.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

