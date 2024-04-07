2 critical after multiple shootings in North Philly, police say

Two people are in critical condition after two separate shootings in North Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

At around 4:40 p.m. police said a 43-year-old man was shot in the chest on the 3800 block of Frankford Avenue. He was transported to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

An hour later at 5:41 p.m., another person was shot along the 2500 block of Harlan Street in North Philly, according to the police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The victim, who police believe to be approximately 16 to 18 years old, was shot once in the head. He was taken to the hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating both incidents and at this time no arrests have been made in either.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.