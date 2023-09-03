2 critical after motorcycle and car collision in Kensington

Two people are in critical condition after a car and a motorcycle collided in Kensington Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 5:41 p.m. along B Street and Allegheny Avenue a Ford Fusion and a KTM motorcycle collided, according to police.

A 2018 Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound along Allegheny Avenue when a KTM motorcycle was traveling westbound attempting to make a left turn onto B Street. The motorcycle went around an unknown vehicle and the Ford hit the motorcycle in the intersection, police said.

Medics at the scene transported the driver of the motorcycle, a 35-year-old man, to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition from head trauma.

A passenger in the car, a 39-year-old woman, was also transported to the hospital and placed in critical condition with unknown injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a 54-year-old woman, was not injured and stayed at the scene until police arrived.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information becomes available.