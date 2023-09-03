Philadelphia

2 critical after motorcycle and car collision in Kensington

The motorcycle driver, a 35-year-old man, and the passenger of the car are both in critical condition

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Two people are in critical condition after a car and a motorcycle collided in Kensington Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 5:41 p.m. along B Street and Allegheny Avenue a Ford Fusion and a KTM motorcycle collided, according to police.

A 2018 Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound along Allegheny Avenue when a KTM motorcycle was traveling westbound attempting to make a left turn onto B Street. The motorcycle went around an unknown vehicle and the Ford hit the motorcycle in the intersection, police said.

Medics at the scene transported the driver of the motorcycle, a 35-year-old man, to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition from head trauma.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

 A passenger in the car, a 39-year-old woman, was also transported to the hospital and placed in critical condition with unknown injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a 54-year-old woman, was not injured and stayed at the scene until police arrived.

The crash is under investigation.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

West Philadelphia 11 hours ago

Upper Darby teen killed in West Philly shooting

Fairmount Park 17 hours ago

Man killed, another injured in shooting near Fairmount Park

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaCrash
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us