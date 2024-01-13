2 children shot in the backseat of a vehicle in Trenton, police say

Two children were shot while sitting inside a vehicle with their family in Trenton, New Jersey Friday night.

According to police, officers respond to the 100 block of Frazier St. at 7:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, police said officers found two victims, an 11-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl sitting in the backseat of their mother's vehicle suffering from gunshots.

Both children had been struck one time in their lower leg and taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the victim's mother, grandmother and two other siblings were also in the vehicle when officers arrived.

After further investigation, officers learned that the children had gotten into the backseat of the mother's vehicle just as a dark-colored van or sport utility vehicle pulled alongside and started firing at their vehicle before fleeing on Frazier St. towards Prospect St.

The Mercer County Shooting Response Team is investigating this incident, police said.