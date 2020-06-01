2 Killed, 8 Hurt After SUV Lands on Car in Southwest Philadelphia

At least two people were killed and eight others hurt after an SUV landed on a car in Southwest Philadelphia.

The crash occurred on the 3300 block of South 61st Street around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said a gray Chevy Tahoe flipped over and landed on a black Hyundai. Seven people were ejected from the Tahoe.

The driver, a man in his early 30's, as well as a passenger, a woman in her early 30's, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Five children between the ages of 8 and 14, were all injured and taken to the hospital. Four of the children suffered minor to moderate injuries while one of the children may have suffered major injuries, police said.

The driver and two passengers inside the Hyundai were also taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Editor's Note: Initial information provided by police misstated who died in the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.