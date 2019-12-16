Philadelphia

2 Children Find Bodies of 2 Women Inside Philadelphia Home

Two children discovered the bodies of two women inside a Philadelphia home Monday afternoon, police said.

By David Chang and Deanna Durante

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Two children discovered the bodies of two women inside a Philadelphia home Monday afternoon, police said.

The children arrived home from school at a house along the 8400 block of Cedarbrook Avenue at 3:28 p.m. When they went inside they found two women who were both unresponsive and suffering from head wounds. The children then returned to school and informed staff members.

Police and medics arrived at the home. Both women were pronounced dead at 3:43 p.m. Police also said a gun was found next to one of the victims.

Police have not released the victims’ identities but said the children are related to at least one of the women. Neighbors described the women as a "nice couple" who had lived together at the home but not for very long.

The children were interviewed by homicide investigators and are staying with adult relatives. Police are working to determine a cause of death.

Deadly Crash 5 hours ago

2 Die in High-Speed Crash Where Intoxicated Driver Ran Red Light, Police Say

Philadelphia Dec 13

‘Horrifically Tragic Accident’: Philly Father Charged in Son’s Shooting Death

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaCedarbrook
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us