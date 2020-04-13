deadly fire

2 Children Die in Early Morning Row Home Fire

Flames tore through a row home on Myrtlewood Street in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood early Monday, leaving two children dead

Two children died as flames tore through a row home in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home on North Myrtlewood Street near West Cumberland Street just before 5 a.m. to find heavy smoke billowing from the two-story row home, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

It took about 20 minutes to bring the flames under control, but it was too late for the two children, firefighters said. Investigators didn't reveal the ages of the children.

Three adults were hurt in the fire and taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. It was unclear their relationship with the children.

“Our thoughts, prayers are with all those affected by the tragic outcome,” Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel tweeted.

Around 60 firefighters, medics and other emergency personnel responded to the deadly blaze, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the medical examiners office would determine how the children died.

