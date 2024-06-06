2 charged after man found shot to death in Allentown park

Law enforcement officials have announced the arrests of two men who, police believe, are responsible for the death of a 25-year-old man who was found on a basketball court located in Fountain Park in Allentown on June 1.

According to the office of District Attorney Gavin Holihan, 27-year-old Grelvis Estevez Cabrera, of Bethlehem, and Carlos Nathaniel Landesta-Agramonte, 18, of Allentown, have been charged with conspiracy to commit a homicide and tampering with evidence in the shooting death of 25-year-old Angel Martinez-Velez.

Officials said Martinez-Velez's body was found at a basketball court located in Fountain Park along Martin Luther King Jr. Driver, at about 6:30 p.m. on June 1 after he had been shot multiple times.

According to Holihan's office, investigation into the shooting led police to identify two vehicles and a man -- who witnesses described as wearing a red jacket, black pants and a mask -- who police consider the suspected killer.

Using camera footage, police officials said they determined one of the vehicles at the scene of the crime, a white Infinity, was registered to Landesta-Agramonte.

Investigators were able to track these two vehicles to a home on East Court Street in Allentown less than two hours after the shooting and, Holihan's office said they were seized and searched as part of this case.

Then, according to police, on Wednesday, both Landesta-Agramonte and Esteves Cabrera arrived at the Allentown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and were taken into custody on the charges.

Both of the men are being held in the Lehigh County Jail without bail and preliminary hearings for both men are scheduled for June 11.

An investigation into the incident, officials said, is ongoing.