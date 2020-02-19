2 Charged in String of Philadelphia Casino Robberies

Authorities have arrested two men believed to be responsible for robbing nearly 20 patrons and employees of a Philadelphia casino in a crime spree that dates back to 2018.

Perry Kellam, 33, and Tyrone Tarpley, 38, are accused of robbing at least 16 people after the victims had left the Rivers Casino. The robberies – two of which were at gunpoint – spanned from Nov. 23, 2018, until Feb. 10, 2020, Philadelphia Police Department Sgt. Eric Gripp said in a news release.

Gripp said all the victims are of Asian descent. They were targeted after leaving the casino, formerly known as the Sugar House Casino, and robbed in various parts of the city, as well as in Springfield Township, Montgomery County, and Tinicum Township, Delaware County, Gripp said.

Kellam was previously arrested and charged with five similar robberies in 2013. He was arrested at his home on Feb. 10 and charged with 10 robberies, as well a racketeering-influenced corrupt organization (RICO), conspiracy and related offenses in the latest case. He is the prime suspect in at least six additional robberies, Gripp said.

Tarpley was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with robbery, RICO, conspiracy and related offenses in three of the 16 cases.

The arrests came after an investigation from Philadelphia police, the FBI and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.